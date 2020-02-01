TULSA, Okla. — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat Tulsa 6-1 on Friday at the Case Tennis Center.
Freshmen Stefan Hampe and Pierce Rollins won their No. 3 doubles match over Stefan Hampe and Tom Thelwall-Jones 6-1, and Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter beat Jarod Hing and Boriss Kamdem 6-3 at No. 2 doubles to give the Aggies a 1-0 team lead.
Then in singles, No. 105 Schachter and No. 10 Carlos Aguilar won in straight sets to give A&M a 3-0 lead, and No. 3 Vacherot clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 victory over Hing at No. 2 singles.
A&M (3-0) will face Texas Tech at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas at 1 p.m. Sunday.
