COLUMBUS, Ohio — The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point and couldn’t rally in singles, losing to No. 2 Ohio State 4-1 on Tuesday at the Varsity Indoor Tennis Center.
Ohio State (11-0) won the doubles point and the first singles match to finish for a 2-0 lead. A&M’s No. 3 Valentin Vacherot kept the Aggies (4-1) in the match with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Justin Boulais at No. 3 singles, but the Buckeyes quickly answered with two more victories for the team win.
A&M will begin play in the ITA Indoor Team Championships against No. 13 Michigan at 9 a.m. Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Ohio State 4, Texas A&M 1
Tuesday at the Varsity Indoor Tennis Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (19) John McNally, Ohio State, def. (14) Hady Habib 6-3, 6-4; 2. (22) Cannon Kingsley, Ohio State, vs. (34) Juan Carlos Aguilar 7-5, 4-6, DNF; 3. (3) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Justin Boulais 6-2, 6-3; 4. (31) Kyle Seelig, Ohio State, def. Noah Schachter 6-2, 6-2; 5. (70) James Trotter, Ohio State, def. Barnaby Smith 6-4, 6-4; 6. Robert Cash (OSU) vs. Guido Marson 7-6 (3), 1-0, DNF
Doubles
(Ohio State wins team point)
1. (1) John McNally/Robert Cash, Ohio State, def. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Barnaby Smith 6-4; 2. James Trotter/Justin Boulais, Ohio State, vs. Valentin Vacherot/Noah Schachter 6-6, DNF; 3. Kyle Seelig/Cannon Kingsley, Ohio State, def. Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch 6-4
Order of finish: D3, D1, S4, S3, S1, S5* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (4-1); Ohio State (11-0)
ITA rankings: No. 2 Ohio State; No. 7 A&M
