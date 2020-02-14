MADISON, Wisc. — The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point, fell behind in singles and couldn’t get past No. 13 Michigan, losing 4-3 in the first round of the ITA Men’s Team Indoor Championship on Friday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Down 3-1, A&M rallied to tie the match.
A&M’s third-ranked Valentin Vacherot beat Mattias Siimar 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, and sixth-liner Guido Marson beat Harrison Brown 6-3, 6-3 to leave the No. 2 singles match to decide the overall winner. Michigan’s No. 43 Ondrej Styler outlasted No. 34 Juan Carlos Aguilar 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 on the second line to clinch the team victory.
A&M (4-2) will face No. 16 UCLA at 9 a.m. Saturday in consolation play. Michigan (9-1) advances to play No. 4 Texas at the same time in quarterfinal action.
Michigan 4, Texas A&M 3
ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship
First Round
Friday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison, Wisc.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (48) Andrew Fenty, UM, def. (14) Hady Habib 6-3, 6-2; 2. (43) Ondrej Styler, UM, def. (34) Juan Carlos Aguilar 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; 3. (3) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Mattias Siimar 6-4, 6-3; 4. Noah Schachter, A&M, def. Connor Johnston 6-2, 6-2; 5. Nick Beaty, UM, def. Stefan Storch 6-2, 6-3; 6. Guido Marson, A&M, def. Harrison Brown 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
(Michigan wins team point)
1. (4) Andrew Fenty/Kristofer Siimar, UM, def. Juan Carlos Aguilar/Barnaby Smith 7-6 (5); 2. Valentin Vacherot/Noah Schachter, A&M, def. (42) Ondrej Styler/Connor Johnston 6-3; 3. Harrison Brown/Nick Beaty, UM, def. Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch 7-5
Order of finish: D2, D3, D1, S4, S5, S1, S3, S6, S2* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (4-2); Michigan (9-1)
ITA team rankings: No. 7 A&M; No. 13 Michigan
