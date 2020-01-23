The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team is picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference by the league’s coaches in their annual preseason poll.
Florida earned 155 points to top the list followed by A&M (139), Georgia and South Carolina (120), Tennessee (111), Mississippi State (101), Kentucky (84), Alabama (65), LSU (58), Vanderbilt (47), Ole Miss (44), Arkansas (24) and Auburn (19).
The Aggies will host South Alabama at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The winner will face either Georgia Tech or Oregon at 1 p.m. Sunday with the second-round winner advancing to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Feb. 13-17 in Madison, Wisconsin.
