The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team swept Rice 7-0 in nonconference play Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M’s Hady Habib and Pranav Kumar beat Rice’s Eric Rutledge and Adam Oscislawski 6-3 at No. 3 doubles, and Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter outlasted Rice’s Mohamed Abdel-Aziz and Karol Paluch 7-5 at No. 2 doubles to give the Aggies a 1-0 team lead.
A&M (6-3) then raced to five straight-set victories in singles with No. 34 Habib clinching the winning point with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Sarkar at No. 1 singles.
Rice fell to 3-4 overall.
