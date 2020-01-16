The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will compete in the Sherwood Collegiate Cup on Friday through Monday at Sherwood Country Club in Los Angeles.
The tournament field includes No. 3 Southern California, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Stanford. The event will start with two rounds of singles Friday with doubles beginning Saturday.
