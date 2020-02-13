The seventh-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play No. 13 Michigan in the first round of the 16-team ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championship at 9 a.m. Friday at Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
The winner will advance to play the winner between No. 4 Texas and No. 16 UCLA at 9 a.m. Saturday. The losers will meet at the same time in the consolation bracket.
A&M (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday against No. 2 Ohio State, losing 4-1 at the Ohio State Varsity Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan (8-1) beat No. 9 Columbia 4-3 on Sunday in West Harrison, New York.
