The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play Tulsa at 6 p.m. Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex in Dallas.
The Aggies (2-0) opened the season with 4-0 victories over South Alabama and Georgia Tech in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend last week at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Tulsa (5-1) beat Utah 4-2 but lost to No. 6 Ohio State in its ITA regional, while Texas Tech (3-2) lost to No. 16 Michigan 4-3 and No. 19 Illinois 4-1.
