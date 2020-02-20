The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host Rice at 4 p.m. Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
The match was originally schedule for 6 p.m. but moved up due to cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday night.
A&M (5-3) went 1-2 at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships last weekend, losing to No. 4 Michigan 4-3, beating No. 17 UCLA 4-1 and losing to No. 12 TCU 4-0.
Rice (3-3) beat Abilene Christian 6-1 on Sunday in Houston.
