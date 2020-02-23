The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team (6-3) will host Arizona State (3-4) at 1 p.m. and Incarnate Word (2-3) at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
No. 13 Texas A&M men's tennis team to host doubleheader on Sunday
- Eagle Staff Report
-
-
- 0
