The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host South Carolina at 6 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M (9-3, 2-0) opened SEC play last week with 6-1 wins over Kentucky and at Vanderbilt. South Carolina (8-4, 1-1) beat Auburn 5-2 and lost to Alabama 4-3 at home.
