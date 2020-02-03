DALLAS — The No. 9 Texas A&M men’s tennis team beat Texas Tech 6-1 on Sunday at the SMU Tennis Complex.
The Aggies (4-0) won the doubles point over the Red Raiders (3-3) as the All-American duo of Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith claimed a 6-0 win over Bjorn Thomson and Parker Wynn, followed by Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter’s 6-4 victory over Isaac Arevalo and Reed Collier.
The third-ranked Vacherot got the Aggies started in singles with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Collier, and teammate Stefan Storch extended the lead to 3-0 with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Arevalo on court five.
Schachter clinched the win, beating Francisco Vittar 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 on court four. No. 10 Hady Habib and Guido Marson also added singles wins for the Aggies.
Next up for A&M is a top-10 showdown with sixth-ranked Ohio State on Feb. 11 in Columbus, Ohio.
Texas A&M 6, Texas Tech 1
Singles
1. Ilgiz Valiev (TT) def. No. 27 Juan Carlos Aguilar (A&M) 6-4, 3-6, 6-0
2. No. 10 Hady Habib (A&M) def. Parker Wynn (TT) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
3. No. 3 Valentin Vacherot (A&M) def. Reed Collier (TT) 6-2, 6-3
4. Noah Schachter (A&M) def. Francisco Vittar (TT) 6-7, 6-1, 6-1
5. Stefan Storch (A&M) def. Isaac Arevalo (TT) 6-4, 6-3
6. Guido Marson (A&M) def. Bjorn Thomson (TT) 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-0)
Doubles
1. Barnaby Smith/Juan Carlos Aguilar (A&M) def. Bjorn Thomson/Parker Wynn (TT) 6-0
2. Valentin Vacherot/Noah Schachter (A&M) def. Isaac Arevalo/Reed Collier (TT) 6-4
3. Stefan Storch/Pierce Rollins (A&M) vs. Francisco Vittar/Jackson Cobb (TT) 5-4, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,5,4,1,2,6)
