The 13th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a quick doubles point and cruised in singles to beat Kentucky 6-1 in a Southeastern Conference opener Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday.
Leading 1-0 after doubles, A&M (8-3, 1-0) clinched the dual match with straight-set victories from Noah Schachter on the fourth line, Hady Habib on the second line and Juan Carlos Aguilar on the third line.
Kentucky fell to 9-5 overall.
A&M will travel to face Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Brownlee O. Currey Jr. Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
