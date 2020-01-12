The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 8 Georgia 169-131 on Saturday at the Gabrielsen Natatorium.
A&M’s Charlye Campbell swept the diving events with 298.05 points to win the 1-meter springboard dive and 328.28 to win the 3-meter event.
A&M’s Raena Eldridge, Anna Belousova, Emma Carlton and Golf Sapianchai won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 40.08 seconds. Carlton won the 100 backstroke (54.53), and Belousova won the 200 breaststroke in 2:12.05.
A&M (3-2) will compete at LSU at 11 a.m. next Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
