TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women lost to No. 14 Florida State 4-0 at the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Sunday at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center.
The Seminoles (4-0) took the doubles point and won four of six first sets in singles. A&M’s Lucia Quiterio was up on Victoria Allen 5-1 in a third set when FSU clinched the match with Petra Hule’s 7-5, 1-6, 6-4 defeat of Jayci Goldsmith. A&M’s Jessica Anzo was tied 2-2 with Andrea Garcia in their third set.
A&M (4-1) will play in a doubleheader against Stetson and Georgia Southern in Orlando, Florida, on Friday.
