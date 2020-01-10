Texas A&M All-American Chennedy Carter sprained her left ankle in the first half and could only watch as LSU rallied for a 57-54 victory in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Thursday night at Reed Arena.
A&M, which led for much of the game, sorely missed Carter in the final four minutes as the 10th-ranked Aggies missed their last seven shots. Many in the crowd would argue that A&M’s N’dea Jones hit a go-ahead shot with 27 seconds left, but the 6-foot-2 Jones was called for an offensive foul as LSU 5-8 junior guard Jailin Cherry fell backward.
“I thought it was going to be an ‘and-one,’” Jones said. “I don’t know. I guess you can’t really harp on that play. There were plays down the stretch that could have happened. We could have made a couple more shots.”
LSU (12-3, 2-1) took advantage of the call as junior forward Awa Trasi hit a pair of free throws a second later for a 57-54 lead. The 6-1 Trasi, who hit a pair of big 3-pointers, was shooting only 50% from the free-throw line this season.
A&M (14-2, 2-1) still had two chances to tie the game. Junior wing Kayla Wells missed an off-balance 3-pointer with 16 seconds left, and senior guard Shambria Washington missed a long 3 with 2 seconds left.
That ended a horrid shooting night from the perimeter by A&M as Washington, Wells and junior guard Aaliyah Wilson combined to go 2 of 21. Carter had been 5-of-9 shooting in 17 minutes, helping A&M to a 27-21 lead.
“[Carter’s] going to open it up, because they’re going to have to go guard Carter, and then if I can leave Wells on the other side to find space, they’ve got to stretch [their defense],” A&M coach Gary Blair said.
But without Carter, who is averaging 22.5 points per game, A&M hit only 3 of 15 shots (20%) with three turnovers in the fourth quarter, while LSU hit 4 of 10, including a 3-pointer.
“They made the plays down the stretch, and we didn’t,” Blair said. “They deserve all the credit in the world.”
Even without Carter, the Aggies trailed only once in the second half until junior post Faustine Aifuwa rolled in a tough shot from a bad angle with 2:09 left to give LSU a 55-54 advantage.
“Sometimes it’s just your day,” Blair said.
It was A&M’s day for much of the game because of Jones and 6-4 junior post Ciera Johnson. Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Johnson had 11 points and 10 rebounds. They combined to hit 10 of 21 field goals. Jones also hit 9 of 11 free throws as the Aggies made 10 of 16 at the line in the third quarter.
LSU finally got a handle on Jones and Johnson in the fourth quarter. They were 3-of-8 shooting in the quarter with all three buckets coming in the first 3:18.
“It was just total collapse man or zone, because they knew they couldn’t stop us if we got it in,” Blair said.
Blair said his team played too tentatively at the end, though Jones’ bucket that was waved off was an aggressive play.
“I haven’t seen the last call,” Blair said of the charge by Jones. “Hopefully, it was a great call. If it wasn’t a great call, what can I do about it? There were a lot of things during the course of the game on both teams, but both teams played extremely hard. It was a hard game to officiate, because of the physicality of the post players on both teams.”
LSU looked comfortable with the deliberate style of play. Senior forward Ayana Mitchell had nine points and 10 rebounds as A&M won the rebounding battle only 39-34. Cherry came off the bench for 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals along with getting Jones to foul.
“But I didn’t think it was a charge,” Jones said. “I mean, she’s known for taking charges and kind of selling it a little bit and flopping, and that time she got the call.”
Carter went to the locker room after getting hurt. She returned in the second half wearing a protective boot, but took it off late as Blair considered using her as decoy had it been a two-point game, keeping Carter on the perimeter to help A&M work the ball in the paint.
A&M gets a break with no game Sunday. The Aggies will return to the court at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday at No. 14 Kentucky.
“[Carter] couldn’t put any weight on it, [but] we’ve got six days to prepare for Kentucky,” Blair said.
LSU’s victory was the first by the visiting team in the series in eight games. It also was LSU’s first road victory over a top 10 team since 2014 at Tennessee.
