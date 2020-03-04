The fourth-seeded and 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face either Arkansas or Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference tournament at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Auburn (11-17, 4-12) advanced to the second round with a 77-67 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Arkansas (22-7, 10-6) earned a first-round bye for finishing fifth in the final SEC standings, while A&M (22-7, 10-6) earned a double-bye.
A&M’s SEC tournament games will be broadcast live on KWBC (1550 AM). Friday’s quarterfinals also will be broadcast by the SEC Network (Suddenlink Ch. 40).
