DALLAS — The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team won 15 of 16 events to beat SMU 176-115 on Thursday.
A&M’s Raena Eldridge won the 100-meter backstroke in 54.64 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 50.88. Katie Portz also won the 200 freestyle (1:50.09), and Anna Belousova won the 100 breaststroke (1:02.50).
In diving, A&M’s Charyle Campbell won the 1-mter springboard event with 294.60 points and the 3-meter dive with 308.85.
A&M will face Georgia at 9 a.m. Saturday in a men’s/women’s doubleheader in Athens, Georgia.
