The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will play a doubleheader Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center, hosting Illinois at 1 p.m. and McNeese State at 6 p.m.
A&M (6-2) has been off since losing to No. 16 Central Florida 5-2 on Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida. Illinois (3-4) went 0-3 at the ITA Women’s National Team Indoor Championship last week, losing 4-0 to No. 2 UCLA, 4-1 to No. 7 Texas and 4-1 to No. 12 Michigan. McNeese (1-5) hasn’t played since losing at SMU 7-0 on Feb. 1 in Dallas.
