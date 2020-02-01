ORLANDO — The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team beat Stetson 4-0 and Georgia Southern 7-0 in a doubleheader Friday at the USTA National Campus.
A&M (6-1) won the doubles point against Stetson (1-1), then Jayci Goldsmith, No. 94 Tatiana Makarova and Lucia Quiterio earned singles victories to clinch the team victory.
Against Georgia Southern (1-1), Renee McBryde, Jessica Anzo, No. 114 Dorthea Faa-Hviding, Makarova, Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend swept the six singles matches to open the match then won the doubles point.
No. 47 Goldsmith and Makarova went 2-0 in doubles Friday along with McQuaid and Faa-Hviding.
A&M will remain in Orlando to play No. 15 Central Florida at 11 a.m. Sunday at the USTA National Campus.
