The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will play Stetson at 10 a.m. and Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. Friday at the UTSA National Campus in Orlando, Florida.
A&M (4-1) beat Miami 4-2 and lost to No. 9 Florida State 4-0 in the ITA Kick-Off Weekend last week in Tallahassee, Florida.
Stetson lost to South Florida 5-2 on Jan. 20 in its only regular season match so far this season, while Georgia Southern beat Florida A&M 5-2 on Jan. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.