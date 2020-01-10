The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face Arizona at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pallisades Tennis Club in Newport Beach, California.
A&M returns its entire lineup from last season’s team that went 24-8 and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament. It was A&M’s 20th straight appearance in the tournament and fifth trip to the Sweet 16 in the last seven seasons.
