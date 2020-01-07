Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams was asked during his Monday radio show to list a life lesson he wished he had learned by the time he was 18 years old.
Without hesitation, Williams said it is understanding the value of time.
“Time is the only thing on Earth that you can never get back,” Williams said. “I feel like, as accountable as I’ve been for my time through my first 47 years, when I look back, I feel like I’ve given away hours and days of just wastefulness.”
In response to this revelation, Williams has methodically scheduled every hour of every day through the month of January for himself and his program.
As A&M welcomes Ole Miss to Reed Arena at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Aggies’ first home SEC game of the season, they are having to make up for hours lost due to circumstances out of their control.
Mechanical problems with the Aggies’ charter plane grounded the program Saturday after A&M’s 69-59 loss at Arkansas, forcing the team to spend an extra night in Fayetteville. The delay pushed Williams’ schedule back approximately a half day, leaving the program to scramble to squeeze in their typical routine.
Sunday morning, the team went through film study in Fayetteville. After making the flight back to College Station, they made a beeline for the gym to make time for their scheduled visit to the weight room.
With a roster that features multiple true freshman in the primary rotation, Williams said it is important they never skip time in the weight room for time on the court, for the betterment of the long-term development of the roster.
“We need those bodies to continue to have a transformation positively,” Williams said. “We need those five freshman on the team to lean out and gain muscle. I’m not going to give away that hour and 15 minutes four days a week because we came in the morning.”
As is his routine in the two days before a game, Williams schedules practice to correspond within an hour of the team’s actual game time. Monday, the head coach left his weekly radio show fifteen minutes early to make it back in time for the Aggies’ 8 p.m. practice. Shifting practice times allows the routinely early-rising coach to adjust to later nights in preparation for the late tipoff.
Typically, Williams concludes his game preparations the night before the game, so he can utilize game day to proof his game plan and make any last-minute tweaks. This week, his preparations will extend into Tuesday morning, because of Saturday’s delay.
The Aggies (6-6, 0-1 in SEC) will have to focus in on Rebel leading scorer, Berlin Tyree (16.5 points per game), as they welcome former A&M head coach Kermit Davis back to Aggieland. Through 13 games this season, the Rebels (9-4, 0-0 in SEC) have designated themselves as a team that takes care of the ball, ranking third in the conference in assist to turnover ratio.
“I think he’s a top five basketball coach in the country,” Williams said of Davis.
Rebel junior forward Khadim Sy will have the opportunity to face the coach that recruited him out of high school. Sy transferred to Ole Miss after playing his freshman season under Williams at Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-10 post averages 9.3 points and five rebounds per game for Ole Miss this season.
The Aggies will continue to work the play clock, looking to get the most value out of fewer possessions on a game. A&M ranks 21st in the nation in fewest possessions per game, averaging 67.7 each contest.
Whether on game day or in preparation, Williams puts the highest value on time spent discovering routes to success, he said.
“We’re not good enough to give away a possession of anything we’re doing,” Williams said.
• Matchup: Ole Miss at Texas A&M
• When: 8 p.m. Tuesday
• Where: Reed Arena (12,289)
• Records: A&M (6-6, 0-1); Ole Miss (9-4, 0-1)
• Rankings: None
• TV: SEC (Ch. 40)
• Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)
• Next: A&M at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
