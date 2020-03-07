SAN MARCOS — In the intense environment of playoff basketball, momentum often plays a big role in the outcome.
The Normangee boys made sure that wouldn’t happen, holding Santa Maria to one field goal over the last three minutes, 25 seconds after the Cougars had cut the lead to one and hanging on for a 55-49 victory in a Class 2A Region IV semifinal Friday night at the Snake Pit.
The Panthers (28-5) advance to their first regional championship game since 2008 and will return to San Marcos’ gym to play San Saba (18-8) at 2 p.m. Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line. Normangee’s last trip to the state semifinals came in 2006.
“They’re already extremely motivated,” Normangee head coach Clayton Todd. “They know how big the game is, and they know what it would mean to get to the Alamodome. They’re going to leave it all out here tomorrow, and we’ll see what happens.”
The Panthers played with that motivation Friday even after the tide seemed to turn against them when the Cougars (22-14) cut their lead to 47-46 with 3:25 left.
The teams traded baskets for most of the opening minutes of the fourth quarter with Normangee’s lead bouncing between four and six points. But Santa Maria found its rhythm from behind the arc after a long dry spell in the first half, and senior Andrew Morales sank a pair of treys on back-to-back possessions around a Normangee free throw, quieting the Normangee side of the gym and getting the loudest ovation of the game from the Santa Maria fans.
Normangee didn’t buckle.
Sophomore forward Izaha Jones answered with an off-balance jumper, and after another Morales 3-point attempt rattled out, Normangee’s Brady Harris drew a foul and made both free throws to extend the Panthers’ lead to 51-46 with 2:11 left.
“I knew we didn’t need a bad shot, but I felt like I could take my opponent one-on-one,” Jones said. “It was a contested shot, but I felt comfortable with it, and that’s what we needed at the time.”
The Panthers’ defense took care of it from there, forcing a turnover on the next possession and playing strong defense against Santa Maria’s shooters. The Cougars missed their next four attempts, including three from deep, and went 0 for 2 from the free-throw line. Santa Maria’s only basket in the last 3:25 came with two seconds left on a Jesus Ortiz 3-pointer.
“I told them that we were going to have to stop their 3-point shooting, because they kept getting open looks and we kept having bad rotations on the drive,” Todd said. “It’s been the same thing all year. They found a way to do it, and that’s why we got the win at the end.”
Jones powered the Panthers’ offense after intermission, scoring 18 of his 21 points in the second half with senior guard Luke Yellott on the bench for long periods because of foul trouble. Jones scored five of Normangee’s final eight points and was the focal point of the offense when Santa Maria began matching the Panthers shot for shot.
Yellott scored just six points but was key to a fast start in a low-scoring first quarter. He assisted on two baskets and added a layup as Normangee built an 8-3 lead after the opening period. Santa Maria’s only basket of the quarter came on a Giovanni Diaz 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.
Harris scored 10 points for Normangee, and Denton Young added seven. Brandon Brooks scored six, and Ryan Young had five, including a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer that gave Normangee a 38-34 cushion.
Bernardino Castellanos led Santa Maria with 17 points, and Diaz added 10 before leaving the game with a leg injury with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
Normangee 55, Santa Maria 49
SANTA MARIA (22-14) — Jesus Ortiz 7, Matthew Cantu 4, Giovanni Diaz 10, Christopher Ibarra 2, Bernardino Castellanos 17, Andrew Morales 9.
NORMANGEE (28-5) — Izaha Jones 21, Ryan Young 5, Brady Harris 10, Brandon Brooks 6, Denton Young 7, Luke Yellott 6.
Santa Maria 3 13 18 15 — 49
Normangee 8 9 21 17 — 55
Next: Normangee vs. San Saba, Class 2A Region IV final, 2 p.m. Saturday at San Marcos
