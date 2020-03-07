SAN MARCOS — For a span of about five minutes, the Normangee boys basketball team looked like it wasn’t going to be denied its first trip to the state tournament in over a decade.
The Panthers cut an 18-point deficit to four in the third quarter, but their shots stopped falling in the fourth as San Saba pulled away for a 49-35 victory in the Class 2A Region IV championship game Saturday afternoon at the Snake Pit.
A win would have propelled Normangee (28-6) to state for the first time since 2006 during the Panthers’ stellar run of the early 2000s that included a state title in 2004.
“I think the season we had was something to be proud of,” Normangee head coach Clayton Todd said. “Today it was just shots weren’t falling, and we were having trouble getting paint touches. We just had a hard time scoring all the way around.”
The Panthers made it interesting, though, turning to their full-court press trailing 32-14 with less than six minutes left in the third quarter.
Normangee forced four turnovers in five possessions and reeled off an 11-0 run in two minutes, kicking it off with a pair of free throws from Brady Harris and capping it with a layup from Izaha Jones. In between, Jones hit a jumper off a steal; Luke Yellott scored on a putback; and Ryan Young sank a 3-pointer.
San Saba (19-8) righted the ship temporarily as center Logan Glover broke the press and drove for a coast-to-coast layup to extend its lead to 34-25.
Neither team did much over the next two minutes, but Normangee ended the third quarter with a flurry, getting a layup from Brandon Brooks and a contested 3-pointer from Yellott to cut San Saba’s lead to 34-30 with 20 seconds left. Yellott, who scored a team-high 16 points, had an opportunity to get the Panthers within a point, but his last-second 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.
Normangee played solid defense in the fourth but struggled on offense, making just 2 of 10 shots and committing four turnovers.
The Armadillos took advantage, slowly building their lead with a 10-2 run over six and a half minutes to open the period. The Panthers’ chance at another rally ended with a missed field goal with 1:41 left and trailing 44-32.
San Saba senior guard Sean O’Keefe, who signed to play football at Tulsa in January, scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Glover added 10 points and seven boards.
The Armadillos made it difficult for the Panthers to find open shots, playing an aggressive high zone defense that cut off passing lanes around the perimeter.
“I didn’t know how we were going to try to stop them until about 15 minutes before we went out there and told the kids what we were going to do,” San Saba head coach Mike Kyle said. “It was a hard decision, especially with the short turnaround. It came together finally. The kids did a good job.”
It was the last high school game for seniors Yellott, Harris, Brooks and Young, who helped lead the Panthers to their first regional title game since 2008 and first regional tournament since 2011.
Jones, a sophomore, will be the lone returning starter for the Panthers next season.
“[The seniors] have had a tremendous impact on this program,” Todd said. “They will be very, very missed in the future. We’ve got a lot of talent in [Jones], and we’ve got some guys from JV coming with him. We have some role players this year that will have to step up, but I think they’ll do that. We’re excited about it.”
San Saba 49, Normangee 35
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
NORMANGEE (28-6) — Izaha Jones 2 2-5 6, Brady Harris 2 2-2 6, Brandon Brooks 1 0-0 2, Ryan Young 1 0-0 3, Denton Young 1 0-0 2, Luke Yellott 5 3-4 16. TOTALS: 12-47 7-11 35.
SAN SABA (19-8) — Sean O’Keefe 7 4-5 18, Risien Shahan 4 0-2 9, Logan Glover 5 0-1 10, Abel Martinez 3 1-2 7, Cole Bryant 2 1-2 5. TOTALS: 21-41 6-12 49.
Normangee 10 3 17 5 — 35
San Saba 12 14 8 15 — 49
Field goals: Normangee 25.5%; San Saba 51.2%
Free throws: Normangee 63.6%; San Saba 50%
3-pointers: Normangee 4 (Yellott 3, R. Young); San Saba 1 (Shahan)
Rebounds: Normangee 22; San Saba 35
Turnovers: Normangee 18; San Saba 22
