Normangee senior guard Luke Yellott and Calvert freshman guard MJ Thomas were the only Brazos Valley players to earn all-state honors by the Texas High School Basketball Coaches Association. Yellott was selected in Class 2A and Thomas in Class A.
Joining them on TABC All-Region teams was A&M Consolidated senior guard Jaylen Harrison, who helped the Tigers to a District 19-5A co-championship. Harrison, who scored 39 points in an 86-75 area playoff loss to Hutto, made the 5A Region III team. Harrison, the 19-5A offensive player of the year, averaged 19 points per game.
Several other Brazos Valley players earned all-region honors including: Navasota senior guard Tavarus Baker in 4A Region IV; Franklin sophomore guard Malcolm Murphy in 3A Region III; Iola senior guard Adam Crenshaw, Normangee sophomore forward Izaha Jones and Snook senior forward Qwanterrious Young in 2A Region IV; and Calvert junior forward Tre’Quinton Green in 2A Region IV.
Yellott hit three free throws with 10 seconds left to give the Panthers a 52-51 upset victory over third-ranked Hearne, sending Normangee to the regional tournament for the first time since 2011. Yellott averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He also made second-team, all-state honors in football as an all-purpose back.
The 6-foot-5 Thomas averaged 16.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.0 blocks and 2.4 steals per game for the 25-6 Trojans, who lost to La Poynor in the Class A regional quarterfinals.
The TABC named 20 players on each all-state and all-region team.
