The Normangee boys basketball team began the season with a vision of beating Hearne to get to the Class 2A Region IV tournament. It’s time for a new vision.
Senior Luke Yellott made three free throws with 10 seconds left, and the Panthers shocked the third-ranked Eagles with a 52-51 victory in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal Tuesday at College Station’s Cougar Gym.
The Panthers (27-5) advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2011 and will play Santa Maria at 8 p.m. Friday at San Marcos High School.
“It means everything,” Normangee coach Clayton Todd said. “We talked about this moment all season. All the way from the first tournament of the year, we knew we wanted to get to this point right here and show up big.”
Yellott came up biggest when it mattered most, pushing the pace and getting fouled while shooting a 3-pointer after Hearne’s Micah Smith had given the Eagles (23-2) a 51-49 lead with a driving layup.
Yellott calmly made all three foul shots amid the screams of a full and rowdy crowd, and Hearne missed a pair of shots on the final possession, setting off an exhilarating celebration at midcourt among Normangee players, coaches and fans.
“Everyone says, ‘Well, Hearne’s the best in the region,’ and they’ve earned that. They went to state last year,” said Yellott, who scored a game-high 21 points. “[Now we] have another vision. Let’s go win the regional tournament.”
Neither team led by more than four, and the last time either led by that much came when Normangee’s Brandon Brooks hit a baseline jumper for a 24-20 lead midway through the second quarter.
Hearne responded with a 7-2 run to end the quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Smith with under 10 seconds left to give the Eagles a 27-26 halftime lead. Smith, who led Hearne with 17 points, scored five during the run.
That was the last time either team put together an extended run as they traded baskets and occasional turnovers for most of the second half.
Normangee took a 34-33 lead with a quick 4-0 spurt on a jumper from Yellott and a goaltending call. The Panthers then weathered a pair of Hearne baskets by answering each with a 3-pointer, the first from Izaha Jones and the second from Ryan Young to give Normangee a 40-37 lead late in the third quarter.
Smith answered by taking a rebound and driving coast-to-coast for a layup at the buzzer to make it a one-point game.
But it was the Yellott show in the fourth quarter as the senior guard scored nine of the Panthers’ 12 points in the period.
After Hearne’s Damion Dunn tied it at 41 with a layup, Yellott answered with the last of his three treys. When Hearne grabbed the lead back on a Smith layup with 4:17 left, Yellott hit three of four free throws over the next couple possessions to tie it at 47, setting up his late heroics at the line.
“He finds a way to win,” Todd said of his top scorer. “[Hitting three free throws] is very tough down two points and it shows you the toughness and resiliency that he has.”
Jones scored 12 points, and Brooks added eight, with all of them coming off baseline jumpers on the end of nifty inside passes from teammates.
Tyquez Tindle added 12 points and Dunn had seven for the Eagles, whose season began with aspirations of returning to the state tournament in head coach Dennis Stewart’s first season.
“We had a good season,” Stewart said. “I love [this team]. That’s all I can say: I love them.”
Normangee 52, Hearne 51
(Numbers after names indicate field goals made, free throws made-attempted, points.)
NORMANGEE (27-5) — Izaha Jones 4 2-4 12, Brady Harris 3 0-2 6, Brandon Brooks 4 0-0 8, Ryan Young 2 0-0 5, Luke Yellott 6 6-7 21. TOTALS: 19 8-13 52.
HEARNE (23-2) — Micah Smith 6 4-5 17, Damion Dunn 2 3-4 7, Jabari Dunn 1 0-0 2, Jalen Gonzales 1 0-0 3, Anthony Jackson 4 2-2 10, Tyquez Tindle 6 0-0 12. TOTALS: 20 9-11 51.
Normangee 12 14 14 12 — 52
Hearne 11 16 12 12 — 51
3-pointers: Normangee 6 (Yellott 3, Jones 2, Young); Hearne 2 (Smith, Gonzales).
Turnovers: Normangee 9; Hearne 13.
Next: Normangee vs. Santa Maria, Class 2A Region IV semifinals, 8 p.m. Friday at San Marcos
