Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It was a busy weekend for the College Station girls basketball team, which made history as the first Lady Cougar team to advance to the state tournament. Their work is far from over.
The Lady Cougars travel to San Antonio on Thursday to face Frisco Liberty in the Class 5A state semifinals at the Alamodome.
Up until this point in the playoffs, No. 23 College Station (32-7) has had the upper hand against its opponents. Whether it was from experience, talent or confidence, College Station has remained in the driver’s seat while facing Humble Kingwood Park, No. 12 Georgetown, District 19-5A rival Rudder, No. 4 Alvin Shadow Creek and No. 2 Cedar Park.
In the first two rounds, the Lady Cougars topped their opponents with pure talent, beating Kingwood Park and Georgetown 51-24 and 55-46, respectively. In the next two rounds, it came down to who had the most experience in the playoffs and College Station proved it deserved to be in the Class 5A Region III finals with wins over Rudder and Shadow Creek by at least 17 points.
Lastly, College Station’s overtime win over Cedar Park in the regional final came from confidence they had gained. After just making school history with a 68-49 win over Shadow Creek in the semifinals, College Station went into the final refreshed, validated and full of confidence, giving them a shot against a team that went undefeated in District 17-5A and was ranked No. 2 in the TABC rankings.
However, on Thursday, it will be a level playing field.
No. 25 Frisco Liberty (29-11) is coming in to the semifinals with experience from the 2015-16 and 2018-19 state finals. They also have Kyla Crawford, a 6-foot-2 center who is the only senior on the squad and in her fourth-year on varsity.
College Station will have to stop Crawford on the boards — while also dealing with Liberty’s height advantage. Liberty will be looking for redemption from last year’s 47-42 loss to Amarillo in the state finals, making any game momentum an issue for the Lady Cougars. On the other side, College Station will be looking for another program first with a win in the semifinals. It’s been difficult to stop a persistent Lady Cougar team, regardless of ranking or experience.
BV boys’ playoffs
While the girls basketball playoffs are winding down, the boys are heating up with two Brazos Valley teams, Normangee and third-ranked Hearne, going head-to-head in the Class 2A Region IV quarterfinals on Tuesday at Cougar Gym.
On paper, Hearne (24-1) is the favorite to win the matchup, but similar to the College Station girls, Normangee’s (26-5) ability to bounce back quickly could be the thing that advances them to the semifinals.
“They’re a very athletic team, they’re very well coached and they’ve been in that spot before having experienced the state semifinals last year,” Normangee head coach Clayton Todd said. “Our guys know that going in and we’ve had a little bit of perseverance so far this year. The last game [against Lee Academy] we were down by seven with 50 seconds left and found a way to win that so that’s our first thing, make sure we’re there to play hard and stick together.”
Last year, Hearne made it to the state semifinals under the direction of now-A&M Consolidated boys head coach, Andrew Daily, but lost 83-51 to reigning state champions Shelbyville. Normangee, on the other hand lost 62-38 to Thorndale in the regional quarterfinal.
This year, the two district winners had similar seasons and found success in big part because of their defenses.
Todd said it’s important to stay focused on the future and not what happened last season. Normangee will have to stop Hearne’s speed and stay in control of the boards if they want to win, and Hearne will have to earn an early lead, stopping any chance of a second half comeback.
Todd said he likes the experience his squad has, beginning with Luke Yellott, who was the District 26-2A co-MVP as a junior.
“We have four seniors and they’re led by Luke Yellott,” Todd said. He was the co-MVP in the district last year and he brings a lot of experience and a lot of just finding a way to win. He was a big part of coming back and winning [against Lee Academy], along with a young Izaha Jones.”
Normangee gets eight rebounds a game from Brady Harris, counts heavily on the defensive play of Ryan Young and the shooting of guard Ryan Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.