When Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork stepped into his job a year ago, he immediately knew he needed to form relationships with both the Jimbo Fishers and J.R. Ewings of the state of Texas.
It was no stretch of the imagination to realize oil lined the pockets of many donors to A&M athletics, Bjork said Tuesday on his bi-weekly video teleconference.
“I made sure I had the commodity app on my phone the day that I started on July 8,” Bjork said. “You’ve got to pay attention to that living here in Texas.”
Monday, oil prices fell below zero for the first time ever, indicating that buyers of the commodity would be paid to take barrels off contractors hands as demand has fallen due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19.
How that oil bust will impact the A&M athletic department is yet to be determined, Bjork said.
“It’s hard to say exactly how much we’re dependent on it,” Bjork said. “I’d really have to do an in-depth study on that. We know it will have an impact. We know we have people that their livelihood, depending on what channel you are in in the oil supply chain, you are going to be impacted. How do we deal with them? How do we deal with them and have that compassion and interaction and flexibility?”
It is another line item that weighs into deciding if college football can begin on time this fall. While health and financial concerns remain without resolution, Bjork said they would like to see football games played with fans in the stands, even if that means delaying the start of the season to make sure all who are involved are safe.
According to reports, professional leagues have already begun exploring playing games behind closed doors in an effort to get back to action sooner.
“We want a full stadium,” Bjork said. “I think that’s the experience that our student-athletes signed up for and that’s what the expectation is. That’s what our communities expect and, really, rely upon from an economic standpoint.”
“Would we play without fans? Of course,” he continued. “If that’s what the players want to do and we could make it safe, we would operate that way, but that’s not ideal.”
While reports concerning the return of sports from pandemic hiatus have mostly brought negative news, Bjork maintained his optimism that answers will be found when more data on the coronavirus becomes available. His stance on when football or any sports can return and what impact that will make on the athletic department has simply been to wait and see.
It’s a viewpoint he has taken since the beginning of sports cancellations.
“Each day that goes by, we have some certainty,” Bjork said. “We have some clarity, which gives us optimism that we’re reaching the peak of all of this, whether this is locally or regionally or as a country. I think with each passing day, we get more good news and testing becomes more available, we can start to look at what we might operate under, in terms of how we return to activity, play games and go to school and all those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.