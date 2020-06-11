Texas A&M junior Reese Ramsey and senior Courtney Dow were named to the Southeastern Conference service teams for men’s and women’s golf.
Ramsey is a member of the A&M student-athlete advisory committee’s community service team and has been involved with Aggies CAN, Aggies Build and Aggies Read.
Dow is the vice president of Student-Athlete Development and serves as the director for internal operations for Team 12, a volunteer student organization that assists with operational and administrative tasks at campus events. She also has been active with A&M’s student-athlete advisory committee and served as the vice president of Student-Athlete Wellness.
2020 SEC Golf Community Service Team
MEN
Ben Fuller, Alabama; Wil Gibson, Arkansas; Graysen Huff, Auburn; Manny Girona, Florida; David Sikes, Georgia; Jacob Cook, Kentucky; Drew Gonzales, LSU; Charlie Miller, Ole Miss; Griffin Agent, Mississippi State; Tommy Boone, Missouri; Jack Parrott, South Carolina; Spencer Cross, Tennessee; Reese Ramsey, Texas A&M; Michael Shears, Vanderbilt
WOMEN
Carolina Caminoli, Alabama; Julia Dean, Arkansas; Mychael, O’Berry, Auburn; Lauren Waidner, Florida; Kelsey Kurnett, Georgia; Casey Ott, Kentucky; Monica Dibildox, LSU; Conner Beth Ball, Ole Miss; Ela Grimwood, Mississippi State; Julia Bower, Missouri; Smith Knaffle, South Carolina; Waverly Whiston, Tennessee; Courtney Dow, Texas A&M; Abbey Carlson, Vanderbilt
