Texas A&M vs. Florida

Texas A&M's Valentin Vacherot, a senior, lost out on a golden opportunity to win a Southeastern Conference tennis title when all SEC spring sports and tournaments were canceled.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Texas A&M junior Hady Habib and senior Valentin Vacherot were named ITA All-Americans in men’s tennis Tuesday. Both Aggies earned the honor for the second time.

Habib went 18-6 including 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play. He finished the season ranked 28th in singles.

Vacherot went 26-4 this season, including a perfect 12-0 in dual-match singles.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.