Texas A&M junior Hady Habib and senior Valentin Vacherot were named ITA All-Americans in men’s tennis Tuesday. Both Aggies earned the honor for the second time.
Habib went 18-6 including 3-0 in Southeastern Conference play. He finished the season ranked 28th in singles.
Vacherot went 26-4 this season, including a perfect 12-0 in dual-match singles.
