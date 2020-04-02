Texas A&M’s Haley Redifer and Hayley Riddle earned monthly awards from the National Collegiate Equestrian Association on Thursday.
Redifer was named the Dover Saddlery Fences Rider of the Month, and Riddle was named Shorty’s Horsemanship Rider of the Month for March. Redifer was named the most outstanding player while helping A&M’s fences team edge Auburn 3-2 last month, while Riddle was named the MOP in horsemanship for her victory against Auburn’s Deanna Green.
