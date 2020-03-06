Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens was named the South Central field athlete of the year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.
Gittens won the pentathlon at the Southeastern Conference indoor meet with a nation-leading 4,391 points. She also placed third in the high jump (6 feet, 0.75 inches) and fourth in the long jump (20-7) and earned the Cliff Harper Award for scoring the most team points of the meet on the women’s side with 21.
A&M’s Sean Brady also was named the South Central assistant coach of the year.
