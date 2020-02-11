Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week, and Eric Casarez was named the SEC men’s freshman track and field athlete of the week Tuesday.
Acquah won the women’s triple jump Saturday at the Charlie Thomas Invitational with a school-record leap of 45 feet, 2.25 inches. Casarez won the men’s 5,000 meters in a personal-best 14 minutes, 12.65 seconds.
A&M will compete in the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex in Clemson, South Carolina.
