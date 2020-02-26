Texas A&M’s Devin Dixon was named the Southeastern Conference men’s runner of the week, and Kristen Masucci was named the SEC women’s track and field freshman of the week Tuesday.
Dixon won the 800 meters in a season-best 1 minute, 47.88 seconds on Saturday at the A&M Invitational. Masucci cleared a personal-best 12 feet, 4 inches to finish second in the women’s pole vault.
A&M will host the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
SEC Indoor Track & Field Weekly Awards
(announced Tuesday)
• Men’s runner of week: Devin Dixon, Texas A&M
• Men’s field athlete of week: Jake Norris, LSU
• Men’s freshman of week: Tylin Jackson, Arkansas
• Women’s runner of week: Tiana Wilson, Arkansas
• Women’s field athlete of week: Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU
• Women’s freshman of week: Kristen Masucci, Texas A&M
