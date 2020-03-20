Texas A&M junior Tyra Gittens and assistant coach Sean Brady were named finalists for national awards by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Friday.
Gittens is up for the national women’s field athlete of the year. She was the only female athlete qualified in three individual events for this season’s NCAA indoor meet, including the pentathlon, high jump and long jump. She also finished the season with the nation’s best score in the pentathlon at 4,391 points, which also is a school record.
Brady is on the ballot for the national women’s assistant track coach of the year. In his third season at A&M, Brady coaches the jumps and combined events. He was named the South Central Regional assistant coach of the year earlier this month.
