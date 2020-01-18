LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M’s Guido Marson and Stefan Storch reached the consolation semifinals in singles Saturday at the Sherwood Collegiate Cup at Sherwood Country Club.
The men’s tennis tournament featuring No. 3 Southern California, No. 9 A&M, No. 11 UCLA and No. 12 Stanford opened Friday when the Aggies’ No. 3 Valentin Vacherot and No. 10 Hady Habib advanced to the quarterfinals in the main draw singles. Both Vacherot and Habib lost Saturday.
A&M’s three doubles teams won their first-round matches but lost in the second round Saturday.
The tournament continues through Monday.
Sherwood Collegiate Cup
Results from Friday and Saturday at Sherwood Country Club, Los Angeles.
Singles
First Round
Connor Hance, UCLA, def. Guido Marson 6-4, 4-6, 6-2
No. 74 Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Connor Rapp 6-2, 6-4
No. 10 Hady Habib, A&M, def. No. 64 Ryder Jackson 6-2, 6-1
Axel Geller, Stanford, def. No. 107 Austin Abbrat 6-3, 6-2
Patrick Zahraj, UCLA, def. Pranav Kumar 6-3, 6-2
No. 105 Noah Schachter, A&M, def. No. 84 Jake Sands 6-4, 1-6, 6-1
No. 54 Sangeet Sridhar, Stanford, def. Stefan Storch 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2
Erich Hahn, UCLA, def. No. 75 Barnaby Smith 6-0, 6-2
Second Round
No. 10 Hady Habib, A&M, def. No. 74 Pierce Rollins 6-2, 6-2
Govind Nanda, UCLA, def. No. 105 Noah Schachter 6-4, 6-3
No. 3 Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. Filip Kolasinski 7-6 (3), 6-2
Quarterfinals
Axel Geller, Stanford, def. No. 10 Hady Habib 6-3, 6-2
No. 18 Alex Rotsaert, Stanford, def. No. 3 Valentin Vacherot 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-2
Consolation Singles
First Round
Connor Rapp, UCLA, def. Pranav Kumar 6-3, 7-6(2)
Bradley Frye, USC, def. No. 75 Barnaby Smith 6-4, 6-1
Ryder Jackson, USC, def. No. 107 Austin Abbrat 6-3, 5-7, 10-5
Stefan Storch, A&M, def. Blaine Hovenier 6-3, 3-6, 10-2
Second Round
Guido Marson, A&M, def. Neel Rajesh (Stanford) 7-6 (5), 6-4
Stefan Storch, A&M, def. Kento Pereira (Stanford) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 1-0 (9)
Sunday’s Third Round
Guido Marson, A&M, vs. Ryder Jackson, USC
Stefan Storch, TAMU, vs. Bradley Frye, USC
Doubles
First Round
Noah Schachter/Barnaby Smith, A&M, def. Kento Periera/Patrick Zahraj 7-5
Austin Abbrat/Guido Marson, A&M, def. Ben Goldberg/Max Wild 6-4
Mor Bolis/Ryder Jackson, USC, def. Hady Habib/Valentin Vacherot 7-5
Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch, A&M, def. Filip Kolasiksi/Sangeet Sridhar 6-3
Second Round
Daniel Cukierman/Riley Smith, USC, def. Noah Schachter/Barnaby Smith 6-3
Axel Geller/Neel Rajesh, Stanford, def. Austin Abbrat/Guido Marson 6-3
Govind Nanda/Keegan Smith, UCLA, def. Pierce Rollins/Stefan Storch 7-6 (5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.