College Station senior point guard Mia Rivers and senior forward Rebekah Hailey, who led the Lady Cougars to the Class 5A girls basketball state tournament, earned all-state honors by the Texas Girls Coaches Association this week.
The 5-foot-6 Rivers averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for the 32-8 Lady Cougars who advanced to the state tournament for the first time, falling in the semifinals to Frisco Liberty 44-41 in overtime. The 5-10 Hailey averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
“I’m proud that they’re being recognized for what, as a coach, I’ve seen in them for years,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said. “While I know we fell short of what our goal was, I think that ultimately what they accomplished as a team they’re very proud of and they are recognized for the legacy that they’ll leave behind.”
Symank, who was hired when the school opened in 2012, was named the TGCA’s 5A/6A coach of the year. She has led the Cougars to the playoffs six straight seasons, compiling a 146-69 record during that time. Symank was hired from Snook, where she was 103-65 in five seasons, advancing to the Class A Division I state semifinals her last season.
“I think initially I was in shock,” Symank said. “It’s a tremendous honor, and I’m overwhelmed and humbled with all the support that’s been shown. I’m thankful for my peers that selected me, and I don’t think it could be possible without my amazing players throughout the season, our staff and all the work they put in and our basketball parents that put so much in. There’s so much that goes into having a successful season.”
Several other Brazos Valley players earned all-state honors led by A&M Consolidated senior guard Mariya Scott, who helped the Lady Tigers (26-9) reach the 5A playoffs.
Navasota junior post Jakayla Jones made the 4A team.
Franklin (34-7), which advanced to the 3A Region III championship, placed senior point guard Mya Booker and senior shooting guard Ciara Wade on the 3A team. The 5-7 Booker averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals per game. The District 19-3A most valuable player has signed with McLennan. The 5-7 Wade averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds per game and made 68 3-pointers.
Snook junior guard Jaycie Brisco made the 2A team. She was 26-2A’s MVP a second straight season after averaging 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals for the 31-6 Lady Jays.
San Antonio Veterans Memorial senior forward Sahara Jones, who signed with Texas A&M, made the 50-player 5A all-state team. The 6-footer had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in a 45-44 semifinal victory over Mansfield Timberview. She had a 15 points and eight rebounds, both game-high efforts, in a 35-26 loss to Frisco Liberty in the title game.
Snook’s Brisco was named to the 12-player TGCA A-4A All-Star Red Team.
Rivers and Hailey also earned all-state academic honors from the TGCA along with A&M Consolidated’s Raven Gooden and Franklin’s Macey Caldwell and Leah Shields.
