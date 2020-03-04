The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team has done everything but score in several matches this season, so when Garret Pany found the back of the net just 45 seconds into Tuesday’s District 19-5A match against Rudder, the Tigers and coach Jarrod Southern had to feel good about their chances.
Pany flicked the ball past a defender then beat Ranger goalkeeper Jesus Ortiz to it, finishing with a well-placed shot for the first goal in Consol’s 4-1 victory at Tigerland Stadium.
“We had a problem beginning of the season scoring goals, and we’ve had games where we’ve scored five goals twice and four tonight, so it’s either feast or famine,” Southern said. “I’m just glad we won, because we’ve had so many games with chances and we’ve lost 1-0 or it was 1-1.”
The result was a much needed one for the Tigers (5-7-4, 5-3-3), who came in tied with Waller for fourth place and the final playoff spot in the 19-5A standings.
The loss took a big bite out of Rudder’s playoff hopes. At 2-5-3 with nine points in the standings, the Rangers will have to win out and hope for some luck to claim the final playoff spot.
“Our district is so tight that Waller is [tied for fourth], and if results went their way, they could be tied for first at the end of Friday,” Southern said. “I don’t know who is going to make the playoffs, and I don’t know who is going to win district. It’s anyone’s guess. We haven’t given up on winning the district.”
The game was wide open with both teams having numerous scoring opportunities, including two converted by Consol’s Sutton Lake. He gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute and iced the victory with the final goal with 8:25 remaining in the second half.
Allen Aldape set up Lake’s first goal, sending a free kick into the penalty box that Lake controlled and turned on to score from 15 yards. Then late in the second half, Lake hustled to a long ball at the top of the box and beat Ortiz, who easily could’ve been the Rangers’ man of the match despite allowing four goals.
“[Head coach Dane Seydler] has done such a good job at Rudder,” Southern said. “Last week they were 1-1 with [second place] Magnolia West and the week before they drew with [first place] Katy Paetow,” Southern said. “They are picking up points and taking points from top teams, so we had to take care of it tonight. It was a good performance, not our best, but we won 4-1, so I’m not going to complain.”
Consol enjoyed going up early, but the most celebrated goal came with 18:58 remaining. Freshman Bryce Marianno got the ball on the right side, took it straight at the goal and from an angle slotted his shot past Ortiz for his first goal as a Tiger and a 3-0 lead. The entire Tiger team celebrated on the near sideline.
The festivities may have lasted too long as exactly a minute later Rudder’s Ricardo Sanchez Espinoza left-footed a shot to the near post from just inside the box after a short pass from Johnie Crocker, cutting Consol’s lead to 3-1.
Ortiz, a junior filling in for the injured Fernando Nieto, kept the Rangers in the game, denying Consol’s Connor Buche twice and Lake once with kick saves. Ortiz also robbed Trey Gage of a goal when the Tiger midfielder chipped a ball from a corner to the far post. Ortiz had to dive back toward his goal to punch the ball from harm’s way. He also kept Seth Goble from claiming a well-deserved goal with a diving save to his left.
Consol’s Jude Lake also played a pivotal role with throw-ins. Three times his long throw set up golden scoring opportunities. One Ortiz saved, another Buche headed just wide and the third ended in a shot that hit the crossbar.
The Rangers weren’t without their chances. In the opening half, Oscar Martinez had two on a through ball from Abel Cordero and a cross from Bryan Diaz. The first time he missed just high with a shot, and the second he missed just inches wide. In the second half, Martinez’s left-footed shot on another good ball from Cordero again missed just wide.
“It’s something that has plagued us, that last ball finishing,” Seydler said. “They try to use power instead of placing it. It’s something we are working on, but it is something that is far better than it’s been, and we just continue to develop it.”
