Texas A&M women’s track and field athlete Brittany Parker and Jake Gibbons, a member of the men’s swimming and diving team, were given the Distinguished Letterman Awards on Wednesday during A&M’s Building Champions Awards held on YouTube.
Other winners included: Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year — Raena Eldridge (women’s swimming and diving), Ashley Driscoll (women’s track & field/cross country), Jon Bishop (men’s track & field/cross country); Newcomer of the Year — Deborah Acquah (women’s track & field), Demani Richardson (football); Lohman Inspiration Award — Rhian Murphy (equestrian), Micheal Clemons (football); Nye Academic Center Award — McKinzie Green (women’s basketball), Clifford Chattman (football); Selfless Service Award — Brittany Parker (women’s track and field); Athlete of the Year — Jazmine Fray (women’s track and field), Hollann Hans (volleyball), Shaine Casas (men’s swimming and diving).
