I come from a family of film-goers.
We’re the obnoxious group that quotes movies at every opportunity, and we watch a bit of everything. We like action movies, romantic comedies, thrillers and science fiction, and don’t get us started on a discussion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s no telling when it will end.
We’re also suckers for sports movies, which offer a bit of feel-good nostalgia if in a formulaic package.
So movies have played nearly on a loop since we’ve been home together during the COVID-19 pandemic. When you get through some of the old favorites and the ones you’ve been wanting to see, you start having to dig a little deeper into your streaming catalogue.
Luckily, there are plenty of hidden gems in the sports genre, so if you’re looking for one to watch, here are a few of my favorites. Films with as much critical and commercial success as Remember the Titans, Miracle or Field of Dreams won’t make the cut, though I wouldn’t blame you if you watched those for the 20th time.
Prefontaine (1997)
Jared Leto is great as Steve Prefontaine, the brash distance runner from Oregon. For those familiar with Prefontaine’s life, the film will hit all the familiar beats in an entertaining package. Those who don’t know much about the Olympian will be taken on a wild ride as Prefontaine pushes his limits not only on the track, but off it, butting heads with the Amateur Athletic Union and anyone else who stands in his way.
Where to stream: available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Little Big League (1994)
If anyone was wondering what a 12-year-old would do if he owned a baseball team, look no further. Grab some popcorn and settle in for middle-school antics on the diamond as Billy Haywood inherits the Minnesota Twins and subsequently names himself manager. There are plenty of laughs to go around, from water balloon pranks to players teaching math in the clubhouse.
Where to stream: available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Radio (2003)
Set in South Carolina, Radio is an uplifting film based on the true story of James Robert “Radio” Kennedy. After seeing him watching practice, T.L. Hanna High School football coach Harold Jones takes it upon himself to help Kennedy, who suffers from a developmental disability, and Kennedy assists the football team and attends one-on-one classes with Jones. Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ed Harris give stellar performances as Kennedy and Jones, respectively, in this heartwarming story.
Where to stream: available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
The Rookie (2002)
In typical Disney fashion, lifelong dreams come true in the remarkable story of Jim Morris’ late rise to the major leagues. The film gives an interesting look into baseball at many levels as the high school science teacher and coach incentivizes his team with a promise to attend an MLB tryout if they win the program’s first district championship. The film shines during Morris’ stay in the minor leagues as he experiences the grind of being away from family for long periods surrounded by young prospects nearly half his age while his wife tries to keep them afloat at home.
Where to stream: Disney+ and available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Coach Carter (2006)
Probably the most well-known of the films on this list (it was a hit among Brazos Valley football players at The Eagle’s Media Day last year) and another based on a true story, Coach Carter is a reminder of the positive effect sports can have on young people. Hard-nosed Ken Carter, played to perfection by Samuel L. Jackson, quickly becomes the town pariah for suspending the entire Richmond High School basketball team for poor academic performance. Despite the pushback from parents, locals and even administrators, his players eventually buy into his methods, showing there are sometimes more important things than what happens between the lines.
Where to stream: available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
- Jeff Perkins’ email address is jeffrey.perkins@theeagle.com.
