SAN ANTONIO — There aren’t many tougher ways to lose a basketball game.
Holding a six-point lead with under a minute left in regulation? Check.
Giving up two offensive rebounds before the game-tying 3-pointer? Check.
Missing a potential tying free throw with two seconds left in overtime? Check.
For one of the few times this season, an opposing team showed as much resolve as the College Station Lady Cougars in their heartbreaking 44-41 overtime loss to Frisco Liberty in the Class 5A state semifinals Thursday at the Alamodome.
Throughout the fourth quarter, it seemed like College Station was a few plays from wrapping up a berth in the state title game. Instead, Frisco Liberty is on the cusp of a championship without leading for a second of regulation in the semifinals.
“We’d never really had that team that kept fighting and coming back and hitting us right back in the mouth,” College Station senior Mia Rivers said. “I thought we were able to still keep our composure and come back and produce.”
But the Lady Cougars went cold late, scoring only three points over the last 4:39 of the fourth quarter and overtime.
Meanwhile, the Lady Redhawks found their stroke with 12 points over that span including three 3-pointers. Frisco Liberty’s Lily Ziemkiewicz grabbed the lead for good with 16 seconds left in overtime when she swished a trey from the corner, her second 3 during the 12-point run.
Ziemkiewicz was a big reason the Lady Cougars couldn’t run away with the game as she made 5 of 6 from behind the arc, each shot bigger than the last.
It was a far cry from the first half, when College Station jumped to a 20-12 lead, the biggest of the game, and made 3 of 4 shots from deep.
The loss will sting for the Lady Cougars for months, even years, maybe. To get this close to reaching the biggest game at this level and come up short is no small deal, especially for a team led by seniors Rivers and Rebekah Hailey, two players who helped build a burgeoning program into one to be reckoned with on a state level.
“They are two special young ladies who will always be, maybe, legendary in our locker room,” College Station head coach Megan Symank said.
But once the pain of coming up short in their first state tournament begins to fade, the Lady Cougars will begin the climb back to the top. They probably won’t be back next year — the loss of Rivers and Hailey would make that an enormous feat — but their impact goes beyond next season.
They’ve led a talented group of young players the last two seasons and helped bring them to the state’s biggest stage. Juniors Na’layjah Johnson, Cornecia Thompson and Love Ryberg and sophomore Aliyah Collins were major contributors this season, and sophomore Ruby Valasek and freshman Jaeden McMillin saw their roles grow as the year went on and played important minutes throughout the playoffs.
“My hope is that the tradition has been set for our program, that playing at this level becomes an expectation and a culture of Lady Cougar basketball,” Symank said.
It may not happen overnight, but a return trip to San Antonio may be closer than you think.
