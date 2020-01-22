For Joseph Pfromm, family leads the way. Whether it’s joining the Bryan wrestling team or joining the military, Pfromm likes to follow the people closest to him.
Pfromm’s two older brothers wrestled for the Vikings, so he decided to, too. But he wasn’t hooked on the sport until he began realizing he could succeed at it.
“Wrestling was one of the things where I grew up and my brothers were doing it and it was a family tradition,” Pfromm said. “Then I started losing a lot of weight, and that was one of the big things that really pushed me, and the fact that I was starting to get better and people were starting to know my name. It just made me push harder to get better.”
Head coach Michael Zito said he saw Pfromm’s focus start shifting last season, and it made all the difference.
“He’s a hard working kid who does everything he can to make his senior season memorable,” Zito said. “I think last year something switched on where everything started making sense, and about December of last year he was a different person. He started really racking up some wins against some quality opponents, and then the state started taking notice of him.”
Pfromm missed time earlier this season after suffering a shoulder injury in December, but despite the minor setback, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior is now 15th in the state’s Class 6A rankings with a 34-6 record.
“We’re in a district that’s one of the toughest in the state, and we’re in the regionals that is the toughest in the state,” Zito said. “We have to go through them to get to the state tournament, and he fell a little short last year, but he went into that with one of the best records with single-digit losses. He came back this year and picked up where he left off and he hasn’t missed a beat.”
Moving from the 182-pound weight class down to 170 also has helped Pfromm. He will help lead the Vikings on Wednesday at Conroe Caney Creek.
“I’ve just been trying to make [this season] as memorable as I can,” Pfromm said. “I’ve just been coming into practice everyday and working as hard as I can to go out there and wrestle the best I can.”
After high school, Pfromm plans to follow in the footsteps of his father and brothers and join the Army. He participated in basic training last summer and said joining always seemed like the logical next step.
For now, Pfromm is focused on one major goal in wrestling.
“I really just want to make it to the state podium,” he said. “With Coach Zito’s help and our assistant coach’s, I think we can make it.”
