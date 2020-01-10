College Station junior Asaph Pineda added to his already impressive run of goals with a hat trick in the Cougar boys soccer team’s 3-0 victory over Bastrop on Thursday during the first day of the Aggie Invitational at Cougar Field.
Pineda, who had a goal in each of the Cougars’ first two games and two goals in their third, went one better against the Bears to bring his early season total to seven.
He broke free in the eighth minute, dribbling nearly 20 yards before beating the Bastrop goalkeeper to the far post for his first goal. He then found the net with two headers in the second half.
“He’s an animal in the air, on the ground,” first-year College Station coach Evan Foxworth said. “Anywhere on the field I would put my money on him to win the ball. Air, ground, he’s all over them.”
The Cougars, who improved to 3-0-1 in four games under Foxworth, could have had more goals if not for the quick feet of Bastrop’s keeper, who three times in the opening half thwarted breakaways and late in the second half dove to stop a Johnny Villalobos-Vasquez shot from in close.
“This team kept stepping really high to our outside mids, and Pineda could kind of tuck in to manipulate those gaps,” Foxworth said. “We did a lot of that today. Usually we are a lot more small-ball, possession style of play, but it was open, so we took advantage.”
College Station had a chance to take a 2-0 lead in the first half, but Bastrop fouled Paul Jang from behind on a goal-scoring opportunity, bringing out a red card from the referee. The Cougars couldn’t convert on the free kick from about 25 yards, but the Bears (2-1-4) were forced to play with 10 players for the final 50 minutes.
“I would have liked to possess the ball a little better,” Foxworth said. “We took advantage of the gaps early on, and then we should have settled in a little more and made them chase being down a man, but that is our first time playing up, so we will adjust. It was really slick today on the turf, which I guess you should expect today after some rain. It threw our first touch off a little bit, but overall I thought we played really well.”
The Cougars had the wind in the second half, and although their through balls kept going a little long, their crosses found the mark.
Ian Enzor’s cross found Pineda near the back post in the 55th minute, and Pineda headed it in for a 2-0 lead. Four minutes later Pineda broke free of his man again and converted a header on a pass from Jesus Rodriguez.
Bastrop had a few opportunities to score, but College Station’s back line of Andrew Reichman, Christian Rodriguez-Castrejon and Josh McDougall kept the Bears from any good opportunities inside the penalty box. Rodriguez-Castrejon thwarted the Bears’ best opportunity when the game was still in doubt by clearing a ball after a miscue by the Cougar keeper just inside the penalty box.
College Station will host New Caney at 5 p.m. Friday and Cypress Woods at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cougar Field.
