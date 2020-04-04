The Texas A&M football team expects its offensive line to be a strength next season with four returning starters, but the group’s progress is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A&M would have used spring drills to find a replacement at center for Colton Prater, but all team and individual practices have been suspended through May 31 by the Southeastern Conference.
“Getting that continuity with your first eight, I think it’s always important in the offensive line,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said earlier last week. “I think that can go away just like throwing and catching for skill guys. I mean, it really can if the timing is not there, because there’s so much continuity that goes into those positions.”
A&M returns both tackles in seniors Dan Moore Jr. and Carson Green, who have combined for 57 starts.
“I think Dan has to have a big jump at left tackle,” Fisher said. “I think he has the ability to be a really, really good player. Carson and [guard] Jared Hocker [too].”
Kenyon Green started every game last season at right guard to make the All-SEC freshman team.
“You’ll see a really nice jump [from Kenyon Green] because it’s his second year,” Fisher said.
Delaying spring drills will hamper A&M’s young players led by sophomore Ainas Smith, who started last season as a punt returner and receiver moved to running back and rushed for 54 yards on seven carries in the 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Sophomore defensive end DeMarvin Leal (38 tackles, 5.5 sacks) and sophomore defensive back Erick Young also had good seasons last year.
“There’s so many great young players,” Fisher said.
Those talented young players include redshirt freshman tight end Baylor Cupp, who broke his ankle last fall during the team’s first scrimmage.
•
A positive for A&M as it waits to return to practice is reflecting on its 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019.
“I think it was [a great thing], because at the end of the year we had lost such a very tough game to Georgia,” Fisher said. “We played our hearts out and had opportunities to win the game, thought we really could have won the game.”
All the goodwill the Aggies earned in a 19-13 loss to Georgia faded the following week in a 50-7 loss at top-ranked LSU.
“Then to get down 14-0 in the bowl game?” Fisher said. “And the resilience is what you’re actually saying is it kicking in? And to me the bowl game signified that more than anything.”
A&M rallied to beat the 25th-ranked Cowboys to finish at 8-5, winning a bowl game for the second straight year.
“For us to come back in that game and play like we did and have the character we did, I thought that was huge,” Fisher said.
•
Sophomore defensive back Leon O’Neal is still with the team. O’Neal took to social media in early March to say he was entering the transfer portal, but he never did.
“You put your feelings out on social media, and that’s where it gets you in trouble,” Fisher said. “There’s a response to that because there’s consequences to that — how your teammates feel, what they think, what you think. There’s a lot of things that go on, and right now he’s with us.”
•
Sophomore Max Wright has moved from defensive line to tight end. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder also will see action at fullback, Fisher said.
Junior Connor Blumrick, who moved from quarterback to running back late last season, is remaining at running back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.