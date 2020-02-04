The Brazos Valley’s Class 5A schools didn’t experience much movement during the latest round of UIL realignment Monday, but in the biennial scramble for nondistrict games, there was a seismic shift in the local football scene.
The Crosstown Showdown is no more, at least for now, according to both A&M Consolidated coach Lee Fedora and Bryan coach Ross Rogers.
The annual rivalry game, which reached its 32nd incarnation last season, could return in future years, but Rogers believes a break is needed.
“There were several things that brought it about, but it just felt like it was time to take a couple years off from the showdown,” Rogers said.
The Tigers lead the all-time series 23-9 and have won five in a row, including a 49-7 victory last season in which former Bryan quarterback Kerry Brooks scored a pair of touchdowns for Consol on a wildcat run and a blocked punt return.
Even without Bryan-College Station’s most well-known rivalry, there will be plenty of familiarity to go around for the Brazos Valley’s 5A Division II teams over the next two seasons.
Consol and Rudder return to 10-5A Division II, which lost Katy Paetow and Cleveland to Division I and replaced them with Richmond Fulshear. Fedora still anticipates a tough district with Huntsville and Lamar Consolidated likely to be strong challengers as the Tigers aim to defend their title.
“You’ve got some good teams, and [Montgomery Lake Creek] is a new school growing,” Fedora said. “You’ll find out as you get into pre-district and see how they’re looking, but I think it’s going to be a challenge.”
Rudder, which has missed the playoffs by one spot in three straight seasons, could be a winner in realignment with the departure of Paetow, which made a huge jump in its second season of varsity football from seventh to a three-way tie for second.
Another added dimension for the 2020 and 2021 seasons to the now seven-team 10-5A-II is the introduction of a bye week during the district schedule. Teams will learn their schedule, including their bye week, at the first district meeting in late February.
“You’d like to have that bye before district to start the second part of your season,” Fedora said. “When you have that bye right before the playoffs, sometimes it’s good if you’ve got injuries, but sometimes you want to be full blow-and-go when you’re in the playoffs.”
Brenham also returns to its football district coming off back-to-back shared 13-5A Division II titles. Gone are last-place Marble Falls and Pflugerville Weiss, which split the 2019 district championship with the Cubs, and in are Pflugerville Connally and Leander Rouse. Coming back along with the Cubs are Leander Glenn, Bastrop Cedar Creek, Bastrop, Georgetown East View and Elgin.
The intact district also keeps Brenham in Region IV, where it has made a pair of deep playoff runs the last two seasons.
“There’s a little familiarity with Region IV,” Brenham coach Eliot Allen said. “Any time you go into a similar district, you at least have an idea of what teams are trying to accomplish and what kids they have. If you’re in a brand new league, it’s a lot tougher.”
There was even less turbulence for Consol, Rudder and Brenham, along with College Station, in volleyball and basketball as District 19-5A is exactly the same as the past two seasons. Magnolia, Magnolia West, Paetow and Waller will join the Brazos Valley quartet for two more seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.