It was a great weekend for the Texas A&M basketball teams and now the challenge is to build on it.
The men’s 74-69 Southeastern Conference victory over Georgia adds to coach Buzz Williams’ impressive first season. Few expected the Aggies (12-12, 6-6) to have this many league victories for the season. A&M was picked 12th by the coaches ahead of only Missouri (12-13, 4-8) and Vanderbilt (9-16, 1-11).
Things get tougher for the overachieving Aggies with only one game left against a team below them in the standings, Arkansas (16-9, 4-8), which beat A&M in the league opener. This week is pivotal beginning on Wednesday when A&M is at Alabama (14-11, 6-6), which is tied for seventh with Tennessee (14-11, 6-6) and A&M. Sixth-place Mississippi State (16-9, 7-5) comes to Reed Arena on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 78-77 victory at Arkansas, always a tough place to pick up a victory. The Bulldogs will be home Wednesday to South Carolina (16-9, 8-4), maybe a bigger overachiever than A&M considering the Gamecocks were picked 10th.
A&M and South Carolina have taken advantage of a so-so league with only three teams ranked in the top 30 of the NCAA’s NET Rankings and we’re talking barely with Kentucky 24th, Auburn 25th and LSU 29th. Florida is No. 35 and Alabama at No. 36, so you could say that’s quality depth, but ugly losses by LSU to Vanderbilt and Auburn to Missouri indicated the league probably won’t have too many teams reach the Sweet 16.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has five SEC teams headed to the tournament, which matches the Big 12, one ahead of the Atlantic Coast Conference and one behind the Pac-12 and Big East. The SEC, though, could have as few as three teams because Arkansas is a 12 seed and Florida a 10 seed. The salty Big Ten has 11 in Lunardi’s 68. Former A&M head coach Mark Turgeon, with one of his best teams in six seasons at Maryland, is a two seed.
The SEC is down, but there’s plenty of teams looking up at the Aggies and Williams is a big reason why.
The postseason for the A&M women’s team got a lot brighter Sunday when a healthy junior guard Chennedy Carter scored 37 in a 73-71 victory at Tennessee. A&M’s best victory of the season got better when it was coupled with lowly Auburn (9-14, 3-9) upsetting LSU (18-6, 8-4), knocking the Tigers into a tie for third with 22nd-ranked Arkansas (20-5, 8-4), 14th-ranked Kentucky (19-5, 8-4) and A&M (20-5, 8-4) with four games left in the regular season.
The Tigers, who swept the series with 16th-ranked A&M, had been in great shape to land one of the top four spots for the SEC tournament until that loss.
Kentucky, LSU and A&M all have to play top-ranked South Carolina (25-1, 12-0), while Arkansas has to play at ninth-ranked Mississippi State (22-4, 10-2). LSU also has to play at Arkansas.
Kentucky has the easiest path to grab one of those remaining top four spots for the SEC tournament, but A&M with the return of Carter has the best chance to possibly upset the Gamecocks.
ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème had A&M as a five seed for the NCAA tournament heading into last week’s games and said after the victory over Tennessee the Aggies “were closer” to being a coveted four seed, which means you host first- and second-round games. Crème had Northwestern, Arizona, Gonzaga and Iowa as the four seeds last week.
It’s not out of the realm of possibility that A&M could climb to the last three seed if it would upset South Carolina and have a strong showing at the SEC tournament along with other teams struggling.
If A&M can win at Georgia (14-11 5-7) on Thursday that would put the Aggies in great position to gain momentum with home games against Auburn and Alabama (14-11, 4-8) before heading to South Carolina. A&M climbed two spots in the NCAA’s RPI to 14th with Tennessee falling to 56th. LSU, which many were lobbying to be ranked in the Top 25 and would have had it not lost to Auburn, fell to 27th in the RPI and didn’t make the AP Top 25.
•
Former Texas A&M quarterback Jerrod Johnson (2007-10) has been hired by the Indianapolis Colts as offensive quality control coach.
Johnson was on the Colts’ staff last season as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. In 2017, Johnson also was part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the San Francisco 49ers during training camp.
Johnson served on the Houston St. Thomas coaching staff from 2015-18.
•
Former Texas A&M offensive lineman Lee Grimes (2005-2009) has been hired as North Carolina-Charlotte’s offensive line coach. Grimes spent the last two seasons as an offensive analyst for the Aggies.
Grimes was a graduate assistant at Minnesota for two seasons and was offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at East Texas Baptist University for three seasons. Grimes started his coaching career as an offensive coach at Arkansas-Monticello in 2010.
•
Sam Houston State quarterback Ty Brock will enter the NCAA transfer portal after graduating. The former College Station standout announced his decision via twitter Monday.
“My time at SHSU has come to an end,” Brock said. “I want to start by thanking coach [K.C.] Keeler and the staff at Sam Houston State University for being loyal to me despite my injuries in high school and giving me the chance to play the game I love and further my education.”
Brock threw for 1,468 yards last season for the 7-5 Bearkats. He completed 117 of 230 with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2018 he threw for 2,417 yards, completing 178 of 312 with 15 TDs and 12 interceptions with SHSU going 6-5.
•
Former Texas A&M baseball assistant Matt Deggs, who was 187-117 in five seasons at Sam Houston before getting hired by Louisiana-Lafayette, had a tough start to the season. The Ragin’ Cajuns lost to Southeastern Louisiana 3-2 and was swept by Louisiana Tech 2-1 and 10-0, all at home. … The news was better for the Ragin’ Cajuns softball team, under former A&M hitting coach Gerry Glasco, which is 7-2, including a split of a home-and-home series against LSU with ULL winning 2-1 Saturday in Lafayette and LSU winning 4-3 in Baton Rouge on Sunday. ULL has added A&M transfer Kaitlyn Alderink, who sat out last season. The former A&M second baseman is hitting .391 with two runs batted in and five steals.
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.
