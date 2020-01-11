The 11th annual Texas A&M High School Classic at Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium featured record-breaking performances as athletes got a jump on the spring outdoor season, including from College Station and A&M Consolidated.
College Station senior Joseph Benn placed eighth in Saturday’s two-mile in 9 minutes, 46.74 seconds, while junior Chance Miller placed 35th (10:41.64).
“I thought [Benn] did well,” College Station boys track coach Rodney Wellmann said. “I know he had a spot on the line and had to start behind some guys, and that’s hard enough in an indoor meet, and then you throw on top of that a 200-meter track. So he had to fight a lot of traffic and still ran a really good time.”
College Station had four runners place in the girls mile led by Esther Tong’s 12th-place finish in 5:18.35. Teammate Paola Calderon followed in 68th (5:50.92) with Grace Wu in 72nd (5:52.91) and Megan Roberts in 84th (6:00.36).
College Station senior Siddharth Jayaraman, who has orally committed to A&M, finished 24th in the boys mile at 4:36.02.
The Consol boys opened Saturday’s action with four runners in the two-mile finals. All four Tigers finished within the same minute led by Nick Hilty in 40th place in 10:49.91. Teammate Miles McGuire followed in 43rd (11:04.26) with Brandon Topf in 49th (11:28.04) and William Whitfield in 51st (11:53.79).
Consol junior Samantha Rose finished 29th in the girls two-mile at 13:08.92.
Consol also competed in the 800, 400 and 200 meters on Friday to open the two-day meet, and overall Lady Tigers head coach Peter Martin said both boys and girls teams performed well for their first meet of the year.
“Early seasonwise I was very pleased,” Martin said. “I know on the guys side there was some young runners and this is our first indoor meet. It’s a big difference trying to get on a 200-meter track and run laps. That’s hard to do. But they did well. They competed well. We got good times and good information for training and seeing where we need to improve.”
Senior Mara Johnston closed out the day for Consol by placing 53rd in the mile, beating an early season goal of 5:50 with a time of 5:44.71.
Although College Station and Consol compete in District 19-5A, Martin said the teams rarely face each other until the district meet, making A&M’s event unique.
“During the year we don’t always run at the same meets,” Martin said. “You see [College Station] at the district meets, and that’s always fun. They have great runners and do a great job there. At the end of the day we’re all from College Station, so it’s fun to see them do well and us do well.”
Along with Jayaraman, several other A&M recruits and signees competed in the meet.
Fort Bend Bush senior Laila Owens, a signee, set a meet record in the girls 200 preliminaries at 23.55 on Friday. She did not run in Saturday’s final.
Allen senior Jonathan Chung, another A&M signee, placed sixth in the boys two-mile at 9:39.27 on Saturday. Austin Vandegrift’s Anthony Monte won in 9:09.63.
Three meet records were broken Saturday.
Denton Guyer junior Brynn Brown outlapped the field in the two-mile to win in 10:08.11, easily breaking London Culbreath’s 2017 mark of 10:36.07.
In the girls 4x800 relay, San Antonio Celerity Performance track club’s Amara Hawkins, Lauren Bettencourt, Kelsie Vicknair and Anastacia Gonzalez won in 9:23.74, breaking the meet record of 9:32.42 set last year by Richmond’s Texas Hurricanes YTC
Two runners beat the meet record in the girls mile Bailey Goggans from Winners Edge won in 4:53.73, while Texas Thunder’s Krianne McBride took second at 4:58.83. Both broke Culbreath’s 2017 mark of 5:00.18.
