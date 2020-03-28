New Year’s Day symbolizes a fresh start and chance to change old habits. In 2020 Bryan softball’s Micah Ruiz had her sights on becoming a better softball player. Through the process, Ruiz reignited her love of the game, which led to an explosive start to her senior season.
“I felt like I’ve actually turned completely a new page, or a new chapter in my life,” Ruiz said. “I’ve put forth the work and I’ve been trying a lot harder and found my purpose in the sport. I enjoy it a lot more and actually really see the difference from the previous years to now because I’m actually enjoying it and having fun.”
In 23 games played this season, Ruiz has a .527 batting average, 27 RBIs, 12 runs and three home runs. Although the Lady Vikings’ (18-5, 4-0 in 14-6A) season is now on hold due to concerns of the coronavirus, Ruiz’s stats have already surpassed her numbers from when she was a junior. Last season, her first on varsity, she had 10 hits in 41 at-bats with a .244 batting average, just a little less than her .255 average as a sophomore.
Head coach Enrique Luna said Ruiz’s work ethic is admirable, but more than anything, she has “swag” when in the batter’s box.
“When she comes up to the plate, she has a little bit of attitude. It’s that ‘you’re not going to get me out’ and ‘I’m going to find a way to get on’ and that inspires our whole team,” Luna said. “She’s a wonderful young lady and when you talk to her she’s not very loud, but once she gets on the field, it’s a whole different level.”
The Lady Vikings were on a 11-game winning streak before the mandated break, and despite having only four seniors, were showing signs they would be strong contenders in the postseason. Luna said with a young squad, it was important for his seniors to step up and take a leadership role.
Aside from Luna’s expectation, Ruiz felt the urge to be a leader this season since it would be her last at Bryan. As for the advice she would give young softball players, Ruiz said it’s all about learning your role on the team and bringing 110% everyday.
“I feel like I have to set the standard and show the younger ones that you’re asked to play a role on the team,” Ruiz said. “Whether it’s a big role or small role, regardless of how small your role is on the team or just in life in general, you still have to do it to the best of your ability. You can’t fulfill a bigger role if you can’t manage the small one.”
With Ruiz’s success at the plate, it’s not unusual to see her on base, but she doesn’t stop there. If you’re sitting close to the dugout during games, you might hear Luna tell Ruiz to put on her “boosters” while on base. Ruiz said it’s an inside joke with the team and it never fails to get them excited.
“We always tell her to put her boosters on when she gets on base,” Luna said. “I think she’s gotten five or six stolen bases and that’s just from people reacting late and not expecting her to steal.”
Ruiz lost interest in softball after her club team split up just before she entered high school. Ruiz started playing softball when she was a 4-year-old and fell in love with the sport. But it took a long time to get back to that passion for the game.
“I tried other sports like volleyball, but I never really loved it as much as softball,” Ruiz said. “There was a period of time when I did lose interest, but then once I found my purpose I feel like I’ve grown to love it even more and enjoy it a lot more now.”
Ruiz and the Bryan coaching staff started talking about the possibility of playing college ball. Ruiz said she’s in the early stages of the process and has been looking at Angelina College, but will keep her options open. Regardless of the school, Ruiz wants to major in pre-medicine and work in the medical field.
In the meantime, Ruiz is focused on staying ready if the softball season resumes later this summer. Although she is texting and practicing with her teammates, Ruiz is also getting in batting practice with her biggest competitor — her younger brother and Bryan baseball sophomore pitcher, Mason.
“We always will argue that softball is harder than baseball or vice versa, or I’ll hit a home run and I rub it in his face,” Ruiz said. “I guess that’s good though because it motivates us. I feel like competition between each other motivates us to want to do better and push ourselves.”
MICAH RUIZ UP CLOSE
Favorite song: anything country or any Cody Johnson song
Favorite school subject: anatomy
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Maria Besa
Favorite Whataburger order: Honey BBQ Chicken Strip Sandwhich
Favorite softball player: Tori Vidales, former Texas A&M first baseman
