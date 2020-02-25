Texas A&M has hired LSU running backs coach Tommie Robinson, who then was replaced by former Tiger running back Kevin Faulk who had been LSU’s director of player development.
Robinson is A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher’s fourth addition since the end of the 2019 season. His hiring was first reported Monday by TexAgs.com’s Billy Liucci.
Robinson, who had been at LSU since 2017, replaces co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Jay Graham, who left for Tennessee. The 56-year-old Robinson had a three-year contract with LSU that paid $600,000 annually and was set to expire March 31, reported the Baton Rouge Advocate.
South Carolina had interviewed Robinson earlier this month, which prompted LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to say at the time that if Robinson left, they’d promote Faulk. After A&M hired Robinson, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Orgeron indeed has promoted Faulk. Robinson in addition to being LSU’s running backs coach was the program’s assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.
Robinson, who played at Troy, has also coached in the NFL. He was the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive assistant/wide receivers/special teams coach from 1998-2000. Robinson, who was a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991, coached TCU’s wide receivers from 1994-97. He left the Cowboys to coach running backs at Oklahoma State (2001). He also coached running backs at Memphis (2006), Miami, Florida, (2007-09) and Texas (2014-15). He coached wide receivers (2002) and tight ends (2003-05) at Georgia Tech; he was the pass game coordinator and running backs coach at Southern Cal in 2013 and returned in the same position in 2016. Robinson returned to the NFL from 2010-12, coaching the running backs for the Arizona Cardinals.
Other staff changes Fisher made since the end of the season were adding tight ends coach James Coley, the former Georgia offensive coordinator to replace Joe Jon Finley (Ole Miss); defensive backs coach TJ Rushing, the former Memphis assistant to replace Maurice Linguist (Dallas Cowboys); and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci, the former Wake Forest assistant, who replaced Bradley Dale Peveto.
